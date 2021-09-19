KAMAN - Ruth Anne
September 10, 2021 of Kenmore, NY. Beloved daughter of the late Loretta (Schwanekamp) and Robert Kaman. Dear sister of the late Mary Alice Reimondo. Loving aunt of Deborah (Patrick) Stachelczyk and Louis Reimondo (Barbara Cowles). Also survived by many great-nieces and great-nephews. Friends may call Wednesday, September 22nd, from 10-2 PM and 4-8 PM, at the LESTER H. WEDEKINDT, INC., FUNERAL HOME, 3290 Delaware Ave. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, September 23rd, at 9:30 AM, at St. Paul's Church (Delaware and Victoria). Face coverings required at Mass. Ruth was a very active member of St. Paul's church community, The Kenmore Senior Group and many more community organizations. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The WNY Food Bank. Please share online condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 19, 2021.