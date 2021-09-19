Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ruth Anne KAMAN
FUNERAL HOME
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
3290 Delaware Avenue
Kenmore, NY
KAMAN - Ruth Anne
September 10, 2021 of Kenmore, NY. Beloved daughter of the late Loretta (Schwanekamp) and Robert Kaman. Dear sister of the late Mary Alice Reimondo. Loving aunt of Deborah (Patrick) Stachelczyk and Louis Reimondo (Barbara Cowles). Also survived by many great-nieces and great-nephews. Friends may call Wednesday, September 22nd, from 10-2 PM and 4-8 PM, at the LESTER H. WEDEKINDT, INC., FUNERAL HOME, 3290 Delaware Ave. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, September 23rd, at 9:30 AM, at St. Paul's Church (Delaware and Victoria). Face coverings required at Mass. Ruth was a very active member of St. Paul's church community, The Kenmore Senior Group and many more community organizations. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The WNY Food Bank. Please share online condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
22
Calling hours
10:00a.m. - 2:00p.m.
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
3290 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore, NY
Sep
22
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
3290 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore, NY
Sep
23
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
St. Paul's Church
Delaware and Victoria, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
8 Entries
In women's study with Ruth, she always had unique insights she was avid to share. She had such a loving heart. You are cherished Ruthie, and will be missed. See you next time!
Becca N
September 23, 2021
Had the pleasure of working with Ruthie at "BCBS" as she lovingly referred to it. Had the pleasure of spending many memorable dinners with her and several others retirees. She was a gem! Rest In Peace my friend, you will be missed!
Kathleen McDonald
Work
September 21, 2021
Jennifer Dunn
Friend
September 19, 2021
Jennifer Dunn
Friend
September 19, 2021
Jennifer Dunn
Friend
September 19, 2021
Ruthie will be dearly missed. Her shenanigans and dedication to the Kenmore Village Improvement Society were priceless. I will miss her; We all will.
Jennifer Dunn
Friend
September 19, 2021
Ritchie will be so missed she was with my family during our parents last year's. Ritchie I will miss seeing u every Sunday. God bless your family and may you find comfort in Christ. Love Cathy Starr
Cathy Starr
Other
September 19, 2021
Fly high with the angels my dear friend. I will miss you dearly.
Kathy Smith
September 19, 2021
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results