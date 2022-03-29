Menu
Ruth M. KING
FUNERAL HOME
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
27 Aurora Street
Lancaster, NY
UPCOMING SERVICE
Calling hours
Mar, 30 2022
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
KING - Ruth M. (nee Stender)
Of Lancaster, NY, March 27, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Edward L. Smith Jr., and the late Harry C. King; loving mother of Cynthia Smith, David C. (Thuy) King, Daniel J. (Judith) King, Douglas R. (Tammy) King, Donna M. (Jack) Taylor and Dawn M. (Christopher) Snyder; dearest grandmother and great-grandmother of many. Sister of the late Dorothy (late Harry) Nixon and the late Richard (late Lillian) Stender; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL AND LOECHER, INC., FUNERAL HOME, Wednesday from 4-7 PM, with services being held Wednesday morning at Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 1025 Borden Rd., Depew, at 10 AM. Please assemble at Church. Donations may be made to a charity of your choice. Share condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 29, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
30
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
27 Aurora Street, Lancaster, NY
Mar
30
Service
10:00a.m.
Lord of Life Lutheran Church
1025 Borden Rd., Depew, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
