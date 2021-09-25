Menu
Ruth A. KIRSTEN
FUNERAL HOME
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
3855 Seneca Street
West Seneca, NY
Kirsten - Ruth A.
(nee Reinard)
Of West Seneca, NY. September 22, 2021. Beloved wife of 68 years to Christian "Chris" Kirsten; loving mother of Nancy (Joe) Rappl and Sandy (Tom) Szalay; cherished grandmother of Brian (Beth) Daboll, Tom (Maria) Szalay, Jason (Gabrielle) Szalay and Kyle (Foxy) Szalay; adored great-grandmother of Marky, Christian, Aiden, Haven, Avery, Luke, Tyler, Lukas, Emma and James; honorary grandmother of Matt, Grace, Jack and Claire; sister of the late Artie (late Duddy), the late Norm (Eve), the late Peggy (Don), the late Clara (late Charles), Irv (Barb), the late Maud (Jim), Clarkie (Ardie), William (Kathy) and George (Kathy); survived by many nieces and nephews. Family will be present Tuesday, 3-5 PM at HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Your online condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
28
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
3855 Seneca Street, West Seneca, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To a fellow member of the West Seneca Central team that always made my job easier as a coach. My deepest sympathy Chris. Your friend ,John Schleifer
John Schleifer
Work
September 27, 2021
I will always remember the family get togethers that Artie and Duddy used to have. You and the rest of the family will be in our prayers.
David & Tina Bauer
September 27, 2021
You and uncle Chris were the shining example of kindness, integrity, and wisdom that shaped my adult hood. I used your model of family to model my family. You are truly an inspiration and will always have a place in my heart.
Leonard Kratzer
September 27, 2021
Please accept my deepest condolences. Words cannot describe how wonderful and caring she was. Sending my love to all.
Kathy Kraft
Friend
September 26, 2021
My condolences to family and friends. Grandma Kirsten was always so sweet and welcoming to me and all of Brian's friends. She was a wonderful person who provided many fond memories. God Bless
Brian Flynn
September 25, 2021
Grandma was so sweet. Every time I came over to see Brian she would always offer food and drinks. If I said no thank u. She would then bring me both lol. Such a sweet caring loving person. She will always be in the hearts of those who knew her.
Michael Flynn
Other
September 25, 2021
