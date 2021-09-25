Kirsten - Ruth A.
(nee Reinard)
Of West Seneca, NY. September 22, 2021. Beloved wife of 68 years to Christian "Chris" Kirsten; loving mother of Nancy (Joe) Rappl and Sandy (Tom) Szalay; cherished grandmother of Brian (Beth) Daboll, Tom (Maria) Szalay, Jason (Gabrielle) Szalay and Kyle (Foxy) Szalay; adored great-grandmother of Marky, Christian, Aiden, Haven, Avery, Luke, Tyler, Lukas, Emma and James; honorary grandmother of Matt, Grace, Jack and Claire; sister of the late Artie (late Duddy), the late Norm (Eve), the late Peggy (Don), the late Clara (late Charles), Irv (Barb), the late Maud (Jim), Clarkie (Ardie), William (Kathy) and George (Kathy); survived by many nieces and nephews. Family will be present Tuesday, 3-5 PM at HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Your online condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 25, 2021.