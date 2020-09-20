Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Ruth L. KELLY
KELLY - Ruth L.
(nee Bodenstedt)
Of Lackawanna, NY, September 15, 2020. Wife of the late Ronald P. Kelly; dearest mother of Kathleen M. Kelly, Patricia M. (Michael) Gallivan and Rachel L. (Will) Curtin; grandmother of Sydney, Alex and Codi; daughter of the late Richard A. and Harriette (Krone) Bodenstedt; sister of Linda, Richard (Lisa) and Claire Bodenstedt. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to The Arc Erie County New York (Supporting children and adults with disabilities). Arrangements made by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Castiglia Funeral Home, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.