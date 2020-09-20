KELLY - Ruth L.
(nee Bodenstedt)
Of Lackawanna, NY, September 15, 2020. Wife of the late Ronald P. Kelly; dearest mother of Kathleen M. Kelly, Patricia M. (Michael) Gallivan and Rachel L. (Will) Curtin; grandmother of Sydney, Alex and Codi; daughter of the late Richard A. and Harriette (Krone) Bodenstedt; sister of Linda, Richard (Lisa) and Claire Bodenstedt. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to The Arc Erie County New York (Supporting children and adults with disabilities). Arrangements made by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com
