Ruth L. KRAY
KRAY - Ruth L. (nee Zilke)
November 15, 2020, of South Buffalo, NY. Beloved wife of the late William A. Kray, Sr.; dear mother of Beth (late Marc) Marrus, William A. (Michele) Kray, Jr. and the late Ronald and Raymond Kray; loving grandmother of Scott Marrus, Shaina Marrus, Christine (Daniel) Hawrylczak and Heather (Joseph) Pontonio; sister of Norman (late Alma) Zilke and the late Dorothy (late Raymond) Beck; also survived by seven great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. The family will be receiving relatives and friends Wednesday from 9-11 AM at the NIGHTENGALE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Rd., West Seneca, 822-4371 (same location as Sieck, Mast & Leslie Funeral Home - between Seneca St. and Potter's Rd.), where services will follow at 11:00 AM. All current health restrictions will be in place. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Salem Lutheran Church. Interment in Hillcrest Cemetery. Share condolences at www.nightengalefuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
25
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
NIGHTENGALE FUNERAL HOME - Buffalo
250 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca, NY 14224
Nov
25
Service
11:00a.m.
NIGHTENGALE FUNERAL HOME - Buffalo
250 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca, NY 14224
Funeral services provided by:
NIGHTENGALE FUNERAL HOME - Buffalo
