KRAY - Ruth L. (nee Zilke)
November 15, 2020, of South Buffalo, NY. Beloved wife of the late William A. Kray, Sr.; dear mother of Beth (late Marc) Marrus, William A. (Michele) Kray, Jr. and the late Ronald and Raymond Kray; loving grandmother of Scott Marrus, Shaina Marrus, Christine (Daniel) Hawrylczak and Heather (Joseph) Pontonio; sister of Norman (late Alma) Zilke and the late Dorothy (late Raymond) Beck; also survived by seven great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. The family will be receiving relatives and friends Wednesday from 9-11 AM at the NIGHTENGALE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Rd., West Seneca, 822-4371 (same location as Sieck, Mast & Leslie Funeral Home - between Seneca St. and Potter's Rd.), where services will follow at 11:00 AM. All current health restrictions will be in place. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Salem Lutheran Church. Interment in Hillcrest Cemetery. Share condolences at www.nightengalefuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 22, 2020.