ABBOTT - Ruth M. (nee Jepson)
Of North Tonawanda, NY, entered into rest November 26, 2020. The beloved forever and ever of Richard C. Abbott; loving daughter of the late Ernest D. and Marjorie J. (Farrar) Jepson; cherished mother of Susan Abbott, Judith (David) Drozdowski and Elizabeth (Jeffrey) Weber; grandmother of seven, great-grandmother of five; sister of Jean Mullen and David Jepson; also survived by nieces, nephews and dear friends. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.