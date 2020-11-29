Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Ruth M. ABBOTT
ABBOTT - Ruth M. (nee Jepson)
Of North Tonawanda, NY, entered into rest November 26, 2020. The beloved forever and ever of Richard C. Abbott; loving daughter of the late Ernest D. and Marjorie J. (Farrar) Jepson; cherished mother of Susan Abbott, Judith (David) Drozdowski and Elizabeth (Jeffrey) Weber; grandmother of seven, great-grandmother of five; sister of Jean Mullen and David Jepson; also survived by nieces, nephews and dear friends. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Castiglia Funeral Home, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.