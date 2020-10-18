HANDLEY - Ruth M.
(nee Schmidt)
Of Java Lake. Passed away peacefully on October 14, 2020, at the age of 92; beloved wife of late John J. Handley Sr.; loving mother of John J. Jr. and William F. (Renee) Handley; grandmother of Alex Ando, Brittany (Adam) Rayner and Brooke Handley; great-grandmother of Reid Brzezicki. Private Services to be held at convenience of the family. Ruth was an avid fan of both the Buffalo Sabres and Buffalo Bills, she had a love of plants and was dedicated to her family. The family encourages memorial donations be made to the N. Java Fire Company, 4274 NY-98, North Java, NY 14113. Condolences may be made online at: www.COMFORTFUNERALHOME.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 18, 2020.