Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Ruth M. HANDLEY
HANDLEY - Ruth M.
(nee Schmidt)
Of Java Lake. Passed away peacefully on October 14, 2020, at the age of 92; beloved wife of late John J. Handley Sr.; loving mother of John J. Jr. and William F. (Renee) Handley; grandmother of Alex Ando, Brittany (Adam) Rayner and Brooke Handley; great-grandmother of Reid Brzezicki. Private Services to be held at convenience of the family. Ruth was an avid fan of both the Buffalo Sabres and Buffalo Bills, she had a love of plants and was dedicated to her family. The family encourages memorial donations be made to the N. Java Fire Company, 4274 NY-98, North Java, NY 14113. Condolences may be made online at: www.COMFORTFUNERALHOME.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Comfort Funeral Home Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.