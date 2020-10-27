McCormick - Ruth M.
(nee Smith)
October 25, 2020, of Hamburg, NY. Beloved wife of late Lawrence McCormick, Sr.; devoted mother of Lawrence, Jr., Elizabeth (Mark) Sanok, William (Rachel), Maureen (late Edward) McGraw, Christine (late Juan), Peter (Suzanne), John, and late Loretta McCormick; also survived by 17 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. Friends received on Wednesday from 4 - 8 PM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lake Shore Rd., Hamburg, NY, 716-627-2919. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday at 10 AM at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, Orchard Park, NY. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 27, 2020.