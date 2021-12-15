I remember my Aunt Ruth with fondness. How she loved to laugh, and find ways to make others laugh, too. I cherish our days spent in her backyard pool and how everyone was welcome to enjoy a refreshing swim. I will always remember how she would go all out on decorating the house every Christmas and have a supply of ribbon candy on hand along with her homemade blond brownies. She made Christmas special. How she loved life and those who shared it with her. Rest in Peace Aunt Ruth.

Jeanne Frazer December 16, 2021