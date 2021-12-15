Menu
Ruth M. MALONE
FUNERAL HOME
Dietrich Funeral Home, Inc.
2480 Kensington Avenue
Amherst, NY
MALONE - Ruth M. (nee Frazer)
December 13, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Martin Malone; loving mother of Deborah Ryan and the late David Malone; loving mother-in-law of Evelyn Malone; dearest grandmother of three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; sister of the late Richard (Elizabeth) Frazer; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call Thursday from 4-8 PM at THE DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2480 Kensington Ave., Amherst, where Funeral Services will be held on Friday at 10 AM. Facial coverings and social distancing protocol will be observed. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be shared at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Dietrich Funeral Home, Inc.
2480 Kensington Avenue, Amherst, NY
Dec
17
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Dietrich Funeral Home, Inc.
2480 Kensington Avenue, Amherst, NY
Dietrich Funeral Home, Inc.
Aunt Ruth, petite and short skirts and hair on piled on top of her head. Always smiling with a great sense of humor. First to have an inground pool in the back yard. So much fun. Visiting her when she was in her 80s. She always had cheese and crackers and wine and other liquors. Great talks with lots of laughs about the past. And how proud she was of Debbie and Kelly. You brought lots of laughter into this world P
Beth Frazer
Family
December 17, 2021
I remember my Aunt Ruth with fondness. How she loved to laugh, and find ways to make others laugh, too. I cherish our days spent in her backyard pool and how everyone was welcome to enjoy a refreshing swim. I will always remember how she would go all out on decorating the house every Christmas and have a supply of ribbon candy on hand along with her homemade blond brownies. She made Christmas special. How she loved life and those who shared it with her. Rest in Peace Aunt Ruth.
Jeanne Frazer
December 16, 2021
Debbie, So sorry to hear about you Mom. I thought she was a really neat lady, liked to laugh a lot and have a good time. I know how hard it is at this time but just try to remember all the great years you were able to share with her. With my sympathy, Beth
Beth Kwiatkowski Tross
Family
December 16, 2021
