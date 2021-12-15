MALONE - Ruth M. (nee Frazer)
December 13, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Martin Malone; loving mother of Deborah Ryan and the late David Malone; loving mother-in-law of Evelyn Malone; dearest grandmother of three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; sister of the late Richard (Elizabeth) Frazer; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call Thursday from 4-8 PM at THE DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2480 Kensington Ave., Amherst, where Funeral Services will be held on Friday at 10 AM. Facial coverings and social distancing protocol will be observed. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to a charity of your choice
. Online condolences may be shared at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com
Published by Buffalo News from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2021.