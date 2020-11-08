PIDGEON - Ruth Marie
(nee Manhardt)
Of Williamsville, NY, passed away peacefully on October 31, 2020, at the age 91. Born on April 5, 1929, Ruth was the beloved wife of the late William G. Pidgeon Sr. whom she married in 1951 and in 1959, they built their home where they raised their five children. Ruth was the loving mother of William G. Jr. (Margaret) Pidgeon of Palm Bay, FL, Michael D. (Mary) Pidgeon of Williamsville, Patricia M. (Mark) Thompson of Cheektowaga, Susan A. (Brian) Cronin of Scituate, MA, and the late John F. Pidgeon; cherished grandmother of John (Kelly), Patrick, Molly, Andrew (Emily) and Kathryn Pidgeon and Sean (Ryan)Thompson. Proud great-grandmother of Connor, Kendra, and Jeffrey Pidgeon. Ruth was known for her kindness to others and for her pride for her family. She spent many years supporting Amherst Youth sports with her husband Bill. While raising her family, Ruth was devoted to Calvary Episcopal Church, and Calvary was loving to her in her later years. It was through these connections that many friends were made that she cherished to her last days. Ruth was also known for her incredible baked goods that were treasured by all. Ruth will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life Saturday afternoon, November 21st at 2 o'clock in Calvary Episcopal Church, 20 Milton St., Williamsville. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Ruth may be made to the WNY Chapter of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society at https://www.nationalmssociety.org/Chapters/NYR
or The Calvary Episcopal Church at https://calvaryepiscopal.net/
Please share your condolences online at www.beachtuynfh.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 8, 2020.