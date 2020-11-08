MILLER - Ruth
November 5, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Kenneth Miller; loving mother of Julie (Joel) White, Carol (James) Neal and Laurie Miller; sister of Rachel Singer and predeceased by one brother and three sisters. Bubbe of Kelley (James), Jason and Ethan. A Graveside Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorials in Ruth's memory may be made to Congregation Shir Shalom, 4660 Sheridan Dr., Williamsville, NY 14221- shirshalombuffalo.org
or Canterbury Woods, 705 Renaissance Dr., Williamsville, NY 14221. Arrangements by MESNEKOFF FUNERAL HOME. Share condolences at mesnekoff.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 8, 2020.