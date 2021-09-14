MONIN - Ruth (nee McIntyre)
Of Lancaster, NY, September 12, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Albert "Beeps"; loving mother of Susan (John) Severins, Andrew (Jeanne), Martin (Pauline), Thomas (Anne), Douglas, Jennifer (Russell) Gattuso and the late Lorraine; dearest grandmother of Dr. Ryan (Sam Pinsky) Severins, Lacey Severins, AJ, Dr. David, Christopher (Jenn), Brandon (Jessica), Courtney (Andy) Brydalski, Sara (Christopher) Brennan, Mitchel (Angelia), Zakary (Mandy), Ian Gattuso, Russel (Hunter) Gattuso and Damian Gattuso; great-grandmother of 13; sister of Janet (late Charles) Ross. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL & LOECHER, INC., FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, Thursday, from 3-7 PM, with a Mass of Christian Burial being celebrated at St. Mary's of the Assumption RC Church, Lancaster, Friday morning at 10 AM. Please assemble at church. Please share condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 14, 2021.