Ruth MONIN
FUNERAL HOME
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
27 Aurora Street
Lancaster, NY
MONIN - Ruth (nee McIntyre)
Of Lancaster, NY, September 12, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Albert "Beeps"; loving mother of Susan (John) Severins, Andrew (Jeanne), Martin (Pauline), Thomas (Anne), Douglas, Jennifer (Russell) Gattuso and the late Lorraine; dearest grandmother of Dr. Ryan (Sam Pinsky) Severins, Lacey Severins, AJ, Dr. David, Christopher (Jenn), Brandon (Jessica), Courtney (Andy) Brydalski, Sara (Christopher) Brennan, Mitchel (Angelia), Zakary (Mandy), Ian Gattuso, Russel (Hunter) Gattuso and Damian Gattuso; great-grandmother of 13; sister of Janet (late Charles) Ross. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL & LOECHER, INC., FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, Thursday, from 3-7 PM, with a Mass of Christian Burial being celebrated at St. Mary's of the Assumption RC Church, Lancaster, Friday morning at 10 AM. Please assemble at church. Please share condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
16
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
27 Aurora Street, Lancaster, NY
Sep
17
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Mary’s of the Assumption RC Church
Lancaster, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry for your loss, your mom was a wonderful person. I apologize for not being able to attend but my thoughts and prayers are with you all. Keep your mom in your heart and she’ll always be with you
Michael Marranca
Neighbor
September 16, 2021
I am very sad that Aunt Ruth has passed away! She was always filled with love and kindness, and her smile would brighten any day! My sincere condolences to her family.
Karen Kruschke Demick
Family
September 15, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
David & Sarah Hayn
Friend
September 14, 2021
Tom, Annexand Family, so sorry to hear about your Mom. May she rest in peace.
Bill and Dawn Schroeder
Friend
September 13, 2021
