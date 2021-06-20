Menu
Ruth V. SIEGLE
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
SIEGLE - Ruth V.
June 13, 2021, at age 89. Dearest daughter of the late Edward and Veronica Siegle. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass celebrated Friday, June 25, 2021, at 9:30 AM at St. Philip the Apostle Church, 950 Losson Rd., S. Cheektowaga, NY. Ruth was a retiree of NY Telephone Co. and a member of NY Telephone Pioneers of America and CWA Local #1122. Arrangements by the AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share your condolences and memories at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
25
Memorial Mass
9:30a.m.
St. Philip the Apostle Church
950 Losson Rd., S. Cheektowaga, NY
