CARUTH - Ruthie H.
(nee Mitchell)
Of Amherst, entered into rest on November 17, 2020. Dear sister of Donald (Rose) Mitchell and Thurston (Loretta) Mitchell; beloved wife of the late Joseph Caruth; devoted mother of Mattie Arnold, Harold B. Blair, Jessie (Otis) Smith and the late Vunnal (Helen) Blair; cherished grandmother of four grandchildren and one great-grandchild; loving daughter of the late Lillian Jones and Cornelious Mitchell. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel) 4614 Main St., near Harlem Rd., on Monday, from 10-11 AM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
. Due to NYS guidelines social distancing and occupancy limits will be observed. Please wear a face covering.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 20, 2020.