Ruthie Jane NAGEL
NAGEL - Ruthie Jane
Age 74, of Perrysburg, NY, passed away on October 15, 2020. Wife of Larry Nagel; mother of Jeff Barber, Joseph (Suzanne) Barber, Timmy Barber and the late Tony Nagel; grandmother of Katie and Anthony; also survived by four great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews; preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Patricia. There will be no calling hours. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements completed by SMITH-WEISMANTEL FUNERAL HOME, Springville. Online condolences may be offered at smithweismantelfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 18, 2020.
