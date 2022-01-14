Menu
Ryan D. KOLPACK
FUNERAL HOME
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
27 Aurora Street
Lancaster, NY
KOLPACK - Ryan D.
Of Lancaster, NY, January 11, 2022.Beloved son of Glenn and the late Deborah (nee Donhauser); loving brother of Jason (Jessica); also survived by many other loving relatives and friends. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL & LOECHER INC., FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, NY, Monday, from 3-7 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Second Chance Sheltering Network. Please share condolences at
www.wendelandloecherinc.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 14, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
17
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
27 Aurora Street, Lancaster, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My husband and I are so sorry for your loss. We only knew Ryan for a short period of time. We moved in Nov. 15. I have to say you raised a wonderful young man. He reminded me of an old soul. He was so polite and a gentleman, always. May your good memories of Ryan help you at this time.
Jean and Jon Fox
Acquaintance
January 18, 2022
Our hearts are saddened at your early departure Ryan.
You are safe in our Lord's arms. No one can pluck you out. Amen
Rick G & kids.
Richard Gilliam
Friend
January 17, 2022
Glenn, so sorry to hear of your loss. What a loss for your family. Just knowing that his mom and grandparents are in heaven with open arms.
Joe and Mary Roos
Family
January 17, 2022
We at Second Chance Sheltering Network are so sorry to hear about the passing of Ryan. Such a wonderful young man who always had a smile and a kind word. Our condolences to Glenn who has raised such a wonderful young man.
Helen Terwilliger
Friend
January 17, 2022
I had the pleasure of knowing Ryan working at Kistler for many years. He was a very good friend and lifted people up everyday. I´m so saddened to hear of his passing . The world just lost one of the good ones.
Judy Schnellinger
Friend
January 17, 2022
I have only been a coworker of Ryan for a short time. But in that short time, it was an honor to have known him. Ryan was a caring, upbeat and helpful person. We will never forget his smile. My deepest condolences to his family.
Maria Maggio
Coworker
January 16, 2022
I met Ryan a few months ago at Foxcreek and he was so helpful to me by doing some work that I needed in my apartment. He would always say something to make me laugh. I was very sad to hear of his passing. My sincere and deepest condolences to his entire family and his friends. I pray that God will comfort all of you and give you His strength during this difficult time.
Beverly J Spearman
January 15, 2022
Glenn and family, I am so deeply sorry for your loss. I am in shock, was messaging Ryan within the past 2 weeks. My thoughts and prayers are with Ryan and your family.
Pat Rosenthal (worked at Tops, Depew)
January 15, 2022
Glen & family - my deepest condolences on the loss of Ryan. I was shocked to hear of his passing.
Charles Curtin W2EM
Friend
January 14, 2022
I had the pleasure of meeting Ryan when I recently moved into Fox Creek. He was so personable and quick with fixing the maintenance problem. I am so sorry for your loss of Ryan. I will sincerely miss him. RIP Ryan
Grace Coppola
January 14, 2022
Ryan, You will be forever young! I'm sure you got a big huge welcome when you arrived to your forever home!
Jason, Glenn and family thank you for sharing Ryan with us for all these years... I will never forget!
Brenda Whelan
Teacher
January 14, 2022
I miss you Ryan. You always treated me with respect. You helped me often due to my disabilities. There is no greater expression of love. I learned from you the attributes of meekness. Power under control.
Rich Wroblewski
Friend
January 14, 2022
Not being in contact with Ryan a lot, the few times we were was enough to know what a terrific person he was! I am so very sorry for your loss.
Timothy Wojcinski
Acquaintance
January 14, 2022
