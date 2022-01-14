I met Ryan a few months ago at Foxcreek and he was so helpful to me by doing some work that I needed in my apartment. He would always say something to make me laugh. I was very sad to hear of his passing. My sincere and deepest condolences to his entire family and his friends. I pray that God will comfort all of you and give you His strength during this difficult time.

Beverly J Spearman January 15, 2022