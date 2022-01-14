KOLPACK - Ryan D.
Of Lancaster, NY, January 11, 2022.Beloved son of Glenn and the late Deborah (nee Donhauser); loving brother of Jason (Jessica); also survived by many other loving relatives and friends. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL & LOECHER INC., FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, NY, Monday, from 3-7 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Second Chance Sheltering Network. Please share condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 14, 2022.