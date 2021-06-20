RAUKER - Ryan M. Of North Collins, NY, entered into rest June 18, 2021 at age 40. Beloved husband of Anna M. (Rodgers) Rauker; loving father of Jacob and Julia Rauker; dearest son of Craig (Sandy) Rauker and Joyce M. Jezewski; brother of Jarek and Jansen Rauker; grandson of Reta and late Ivan John Rauker; also survived by many other family members and friends. Family will be present to receive friends Tuesday, June 22, 2021 from 3-7 PM at the ADDISON FUNERAL HOME INC., 262 N. Main Street, Angola, NY, where services will follow at 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Ryan's memory to Hospice Buffalo Inc.
Dearest Joyce,
We were so very sad to hear the terrible news of Ryan's passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with you, Craig and your entire family.
With deepest sympathy,
Linda and Bob Ferraro
Friend
June 21, 2021
A lesson to us all that life is a gift and it can be taken in a blink. I´m sorry for the pain your feeling and I pray for you all to heal and find peace in knowing Ryan is no longer suffering and gets to be there for all of you in a different light. God bless you all
Lisa
Family
June 21, 2021
May the comfort of God surround you during this painful time. Much love to all of you. Denise
Denise Black
June 20, 2021
Deepest sympathy for a life taken too soon. May the Angels surround the family as you go through your earthly life. Cherish the memories made with Ryan. Kenny and Carolyn
Kenny and Carolyn Cybulski
June 20, 2021
Love Team Rauker, family forever.
Denise Giangrosso
Family
June 20, 2021
Anna and family,
Lost for words- so sorry to hear of this news! Here if you need anything. God bless you and the family during this time!