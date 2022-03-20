Adams - Sally (nee Ahrens)
Of Monroe, NY and formerly of Hamburg, NY. Sally passed away on Monday, March 7, 2022. Born May 4, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Ellsworth "Buzz" and Marian (Kleis) Ahrens. She graduated from Hamburg High School in 1966, and went on to earn degrees from Elmira College, Colgate University, and the Animal Science Institute. Her varied interests led her on an eclectic work path from English Teacher to Animal Control Officer and Shelter Manager for the Warwick Valley Humane Society and to several years with the USPS in Monroe, NY. She was happiest when working with animals and spoiling her own four cats. Sally was also a talented craft lady and was a member of a local group (Monroe Homemakers). Individually, she loved sewing and briefly ran a small business, but realized she was more inclined to gift her creations than to sell them. She tried her hand at tole painting and knitting and amused herself making custom outfits for her beloved cats and teddy bears. She was a die-hard Buffalo Bills fan, threw some bodacious garage sales and loved her little neighborhood--but her heart was always in Hamburg. She had no use for liars or blow-hards. Sally was predeceased by her parents, her brother Ed Ahrens and her in-laws, Fred and June Adams. She is survived by her husband of 33 years Robert W. Adams, her dear stepson Robert J. Adams, and her precious granddaughter Lily. Also, her brother-in-law Hank and his wife, Beth Adams, their extended families, many cousins, a couple of special friends from her childhood (Wendy and Donna), and a friend, more like a sister, Cindy Casey. As per her request, there will be no visitation; she asked that if you wish to remember her, you can share a "Sally Story" that makes you smile rather than gather in sadness. Perhaps you can choose to make a memorial donation to the Warwick Valley Humane Society, PO Box 61, Warwick NY, 10990 or online https://wvhumane.org/
. Her final resting place will be in her family's plot at Hillcrest Cemetery, Hamburg, NY 14075. Local arrangements have been made through the JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, NY 14075
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 20, 2022.