To Ben and Pam, My deepest sympathy to you both and your family. (Ben), I still have the sympathy card you gave me when my father passed almost 46 years ago. It said, "may the memories of your father be a comfort to you at this time." I have used this phrase over 100-200 times since then while expressing sympathy for others. So, in keeping with tradition: May the great memories of your mother be a comfort to you at this time. If you are on Facebook, I go by Pam Kimble Take care of yourself. Pam

Pam Bernfeld Kimble October 4, 2021