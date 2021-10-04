GODFREY - Sally Jo
(nee Washington)
October 2, 2021. Beloved wife of 65 years to James Godfrey; dear mother of Benjamin (Terri) Godfrey, Pamela (Mark) Castanza, and Gretchen (Michael) Orlando; loving grandmother of Samuel, Alexandra, Jacob, and the late Lauren; great-grandmother of Zealand, and Sullivan. Funeral Services at Lancaster Presbyterian Church, 5461 Broadway, Lancaster, Wednesday, October 6, 10:30 AM. No prior visitation. Sally Jo was retired from Roswell Park Cancer Institute after 25 years and was a member of the nurses association. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
Published by Buffalo News from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2021.