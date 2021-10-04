Menu
Sally Jo GODFREY
GODFREY - Sally Jo
(nee Washington)
October 2, 2021. Beloved wife of 65 years to James Godfrey; dear mother of Benjamin (Terri) Godfrey, Pamela (Mark) Castanza, and Gretchen (Michael) Orlando; loving grandmother of Samuel, Alexandra, Jacob, and the late Lauren; great-grandmother of Zealand, and Sullivan. Funeral Services at Lancaster Presbyterian Church, 5461 Broadway, Lancaster, Wednesday, October 6, 10:30 AM. No prior visitation. Sally Jo was retired from Roswell Park Cancer Institute after 25 years and was a member of the nurses association. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com.


Published by Buffalo News from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
6
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Lancaster Presbyterian Church
5461 Broadway, Lancaster, NY
To Ben and Pam, My deepest sympathy to you both and your family. (Ben), I still have the sympathy card you gave me when my father passed almost 46 years ago. It said, "may the memories of your father be a comfort to you at this time." I have used this phrase over 100-200 times since then while expressing sympathy for others. So, in keeping with tradition: May the great memories of your mother be a comfort to you at this time. If you are on Facebook, I go by Pam Kimble Take care of yourself. Pam
Pam Bernfeld Kimble
October 4, 2021
Dear Jim and family, please accept my prayers and sympathy. A friend to Sally from 70 years ago. I was fortunate to be part of a wonderful group of Dunkirk friends. Sally was always a bright spot in our little group. Take care.
Dr John hurley
Friend
October 4, 2021
