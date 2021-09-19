Menu
Sally Jean HOGG
FUNERAL HOME
Mesnekoff Funeral Home, Inc.
8630 Transit Road
East Amherst, NY
HOGG - Sally Jean
September 16, 2021. Wife of the late Robert Rois and Richard Hogg; longtime companion of Hugh Cronin; loving mother of Scott (Tracy) Rois, Randall (Jean) Rois and Susan (Eric) Recoon; sister of Michael Logg; also survived by seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Private services will be held by the family. Donations in Sally's memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Susan and Eric will be receiving friends Sunday, 6-8 PM and Monday, 7-9 PM at their residence. Arrangements by MESNEKOFF FUNERAL HOME. Please share condolences at mesnekoff.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
19
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
residence
NY
Sep
20
Visitation
7:00p.m.
residence
NY
Funeral services provided by:
Mesnekoff Funeral Home, Inc.
Sue and family, Our deepest condolences on the passing of Sally. She was a kind, loving person, so many fond memories with Dick and Sally. Rest In Peace.
Jack and Anna Kedzierski
September 20, 2021
Sorry for your loss. My sincere condolences to the Family. I worked with Sally at R P Adams where she was Purchasing Manager. She was always willing to help anybody. She helped me out of a really bad situation... Rest In Peace Sally.
Anita
Work
September 19, 2021
Randy my deepest condolences. Found memories of back in the day at Carleton.
David G Schultz
September 19, 2021
A very Special Woman . I called on Sally as a salesman for 20 yrs at Carlton Controls having a great personality and was always proud of her Family. Very sorry for your Loss God Speed
Bill Herzog
September 19, 2021
