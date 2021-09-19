HOGG - Sally Jean
September 16, 2021. Wife of the late Robert Rois and Richard Hogg; longtime companion of Hugh Cronin; loving mother of Scott (Tracy) Rois, Randall (Jean) Rois and Susan (Eric) Recoon; sister of Michael Logg; also survived by seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Private services will be held by the family. Donations in Sally's memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
. Susan and Eric will be receiving friends Sunday, 6-8 PM and Monday, 7-9 PM at their residence. Arrangements by MESNEKOFF FUNERAL HOME. Please share condolences at mesnekoff.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 19, 2021.