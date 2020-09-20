HOWES - Sally J. (nee Payne)
Of Tonawanda Twp., September 17, 2020. Wife of the late George A. Howes; dear mother of Pamela (Joseph) Ruisi; Nancy (John) Mooney; George W. Howes and Mary Lou Perry. Grandmother of Joseph; Anthony (Tracy) Ruisi; Jody Antonucci; Laura (Arsen) Atbashian; Lisa (Joseph Jaracz) Mooney; great-grandmother of Emily, Alexis, Jason and Ava Ruisi; sister of the late William (Lynne) Payne; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call at D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, 3215 Delaware Ave., Kenmore Monday 4-7 PM. Please be mindful of required face mask, social distancing and funeral home capacity restrictions may cause delays. A funeral service will be held privately. Memorials to Alzheimer's Association
WNY, 6215 Sheridan Dr. #100, Buffalo, 14221 are preferred. Condolences may be shared online at www.ginnanefuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 20, 2020.