NELSEN - Sally A.

December 9, 2021, after a long illness with Alzheimer's. Devoted mother to Colleen and Maureen Talty; loving Grandma to Madelyn and Morgan Feyko and Jason Lucero; daughter of the late Leona and Lee Nelsen; sister to David (Sharon), Dennis, and late Ronald. Also many nieces and nephews. Sally was a 1958 graduate of Mt. St. Mary Academy. She loved bowling. In 1978, she won the Buffalo Queens Tournament and after many other achievements, in 2012, she was inducted into the Greater Buffalo USBC Hall of Fame. After her retirement, Sally loved to country line dance until Alzheimer's robbed her of that joy. A Celebration Mass on January 15, 2022, at St. Gregory the Great, 200 St. Gregory Ct., Williamsville at 10:30 AM, and immediately following brunch will be served at Rizotto's, 930 Maple Rd., Williamsville at 11:30 AM. All are welcomed.







Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.