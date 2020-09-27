TEIBEL - Sally
September 24, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Paul Fink and Maurice Teibel; loving mother of Ruth (Mehm) Tun Thein, Raymond Esq., (Julie) Fink and James (Jill) Fink; sister of JoAnne Goldfarb and Ruth Anne "Ranny" Frank; devoted grandmother of Brandon Fink and Jennifer (David) Llerena. A Graveside Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Donations in Sally's memory may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Temple Beth Zion, The Jewish Center of Greater Buffalo or The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra. Arrangements by MESNEKOFF FUNERAL HOME. Share condolences at www.mesnekoff.com