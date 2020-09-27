Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Sally TEIBEL
TEIBEL - Sally
September 24, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Paul Fink and Maurice Teibel; loving mother of Ruth (Mehm) Tun Thein, Raymond Esq., (Julie) Fink and James (Jill) Fink; sister of JoAnne Goldfarb and Ruth Anne "Ranny" Frank; devoted grandmother of Brandon Fink and Jennifer (David) Llerena. A Graveside Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Donations in Sally's memory may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Temple Beth Zion, The Jewish Center of Greater Buffalo or The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra. Arrangements by MESNEKOFF FUNERAL HOME. Share condolences at www.mesnekoff.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Mesnekoff Funeral Home, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.