Zilbauer - Sally (nee Vollmar)
Of West Seneca, NY, October 31, 2020. Cherished wife of the late James T.; loving sister of the late Sueanna Vollmar and the late Fred O. Vollmar Jr.; dearest sister-in-law to Gloriann Napora; will be greatly missed by her devoted niece Desiree Vollmar. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends who became her extended family. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by HOY FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 8, 2020.