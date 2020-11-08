Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Sally ZILBAUER
Zilbauer - Sally (nee Vollmar)
Of West Seneca, NY, October 31, 2020. Cherished wife of the late James T.; loving sister of the late Sueanna Vollmar and the late Fred O. Vollmar Jr.; dearest sister-in-law to Gloriann Napora; will be greatly missed by her devoted niece Desiree Vollmar. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends who became her extended family. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by HOY FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.