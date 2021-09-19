MOEHLAU - Salome J. "Sally" (nee Roy)

Born November 26, 1928 passed away in the company of family on September 12, 2021. She was the beloved and devoted wife of the late Harry Moehlau Jr., mother of Harry "Chip" Moehlau, Amy Leet, Earnie (Sarah) Moehlau, Curt (Mary) Moehlau; grandmother of Amanda (Bruce) Wieszala, Adam Moehlau, Abbey Moehlau, Spencer Leet, Allison Leet, Sydney Nowicki, Jesse Nowicki; sister to Bonnilyn Hellriegel. A retired special education teacher in Clarence Schools, Sally committed her life to the betterment of children and touched the lives of many. A member of Clarence Presbyterian Church, she was very active in the community having served as President of the Woman's Board at Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital and volunteering for numerous organizations including Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Sheas, and Artpark. A true lover of music, Sally was an avid participant in many local chorale groups. A memorial service will be held at Clarence Presbyterian Church on October 2nd, 2021 at 11am.







Published by Buffalo News from Sep. 19 to Oct. 2, 2021.