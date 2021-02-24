CASTRO - Salvatore A., Sr.
February 23, 2021; beloved husband of 60 years to the late Angeline I. (nee De George) Castro; loving father of Antoinette (James) Asztalos, Salvatore A. (Joan) Castro, Jr. and Josette (John) Dickinson; cherished grandfather of Jaclyn (Nicholas), Salvatore III (Sarah), James II (Julie), Christina (Christopher), Jessica (Paul), Tiffani and Robert; adored great-grandfather of 14; dear brother of the late Savario (Patricia) Castro; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Thursday and Friday from 4-8 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 1024 French Road, Cheektowaga, where prayers will be offered on Saturday, at 9:15 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from St. Philip the Apostle Church, 950 Losson Road, Cheektowaga at 10 AM. Friends invited. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and six foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2021.