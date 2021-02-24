Menu
Salvatore A. CASTRO Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home- West Seneca Chapel
1024 French Road
Buffalo, NY
CASTRO - Salvatore A., Sr.
February 23, 2021; beloved husband of 60 years to the late Angeline I. (nee De George) Castro; loving father of Antoinette (James) Asztalos, Salvatore A. (Joan) Castro, Jr. and Josette (John) Dickinson; cherished grandfather of Jaclyn (Nicholas), Salvatore III (Sarah), James II (Julie), Christina (Christopher), Jessica (Paul), Tiffani and Robert; adored great-grandfather of 14; dear brother of the late Savario (Patricia) Castro; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Thursday and Friday from 4-8 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 1024 French Road, Cheektowaga, where prayers will be offered on Saturday, at 9:15 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from St. Philip the Apostle Church, 950 Losson Road, Cheektowaga at 10 AM. Friends invited. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and six foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
25
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home- West Seneca Chapel
1024 French Road, Buffalo, NY
Feb
26
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home- West Seneca Chapel
1024 French Road, Buffalo, NY
Feb
27
Prayer Service
9:15a.m.
Amigone Funeral Home- West Seneca Chapel
1024 French Road, Buffalo, NY
Feb
27
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Philip the Apostle Church
950 Losson Road, Cheektowaga, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Amigone Funeral Home- West Seneca Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To Salvatore Castro's family, I am so sorry to learn of your father's passing. I had many nice conversations with him over the last several years when I went to his home to pick up his tax forms and papers to complete his tax returns. He was such a lovely man, and he will be missed. May he rest in peace. God bless.
Peter M. Mueller
March 15, 2021
Toni, Jim, and family, we are sorry to hear of your loss! He was a dedicated father and grandfather. May he Rest In Peace with our Lord Love to all of you
Joe and Donna Sperazz
February 28, 2021
I shall miss you from the CSEA meetings after retirement. An old friend who worked with you at Buffalo Sewer Authority. I am glad to have known you. Instrumentation Dept.
Joseph Mendola
February 28, 2021
He was the patriarch of one of the most incredible families we will ever know. Our hearts and prayers are with you all as you mourn the loss of your beloved father and grandfather. May he forever rest in peace with his beautiful bride and watch over you from heaven.
Krissy & Chris Donahue
February 27, 2021
Sal: Very sorry to hear of the passing of your Father. May he RIP. We are in Florida, and unable to attend.
Brian Kelly
February 25, 2021
My condolences to Sam's family. Sam and Angie were wonderful. Sam was my father's cousin. God bless him.
Vincent Castrogiovanni
February 24, 2021
The Dickinson Clan
February 24, 2021
