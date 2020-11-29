RUGGIERO - Salvatore D. "Sam"
November 25, 2020, of Cheektowaga, NY. Loving husband of 66 years to Rosemarie "Dolly" (nee Cipressi); devoted father of Dr. Samuel (Linda) Ruggiero, Dr. Robert (Karen) Ruggiero, Susan (John) Plowy and Ronald (Doreen) Ruggiero; dear brother of the late John, late Concetta, late Vincenzo, late Dominic, late Anthony, late Angelo, late Pasqualena and late Carmella; adoring grandpa to his twelve grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Sam was a dedicated New York Telephone Company Engineer, training with the Army Corps of Engineers at West Point. He began his career as a telephone repairman. Sam was an active member at St. John XXIII Church and its Holy Name Society. He was also a popular Cub Master of Cub Pack 223, in Cheektowaga. At family request, Funeral Service will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to McAuley Seton Home Care. Online condolences may be made to www.legacy.com
. Arrangements by the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC.
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.