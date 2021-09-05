Menu
Salvatore M. GIANCARLO
1965 - 2021
BORN
1965
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home- Tonawanda Chapel
2600 Sheridan Drive
Tonawanda, NY
GIANCARLO - Salvatore M.
September 2, 2021. Beloved son of the late Salvatore and Teresa (nee Generoso) Giancarlo; dearest brother of Teresa Giancarlo, Elizabeth (Donald) Herdlein, Annette Giancarlo, and Anthony Giancarlo; lifetime companion of Dawn Rzepka-Giancarlo; also survived by aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and his beloved fur babies Destiny, Eska, and Cami. The family will be present Tuesday from 4 to 8 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Drive (corner Parker Blvd.), where a Funeral Service will follow at 8 PM. Please share your condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
7
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home- Tonawanda Chapel
2600 Sheridan Drive, Tonawanda, NY
Sep
7
Funeral service
8:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home- Tonawanda Chapel
2600 Sheridan Drive, Tonawanda, NY
You are a great brother I miss you so much you are always in my heart
Teresa Giancarlo
January 19, 2022
You Are Truly Missed By Roseanne , Marieanne , and Carolanne .. I am so happy to have known you . Who would have thought over time we became brothers .. You will be so truly missed .. I have you as always in my heart , mind and prayers .. Even before you was received by God & Jesus Christ ...
Greg Billingsley
December 26, 2021
I have so many good memories of growing up with my cousin, Sammy. He will be sorely missed. May God bless our family with peace...
JoAnn (Giancarlo) Mure
Family
September 7, 2021
Tom,Paul,LuAnn,JoAnn & spouses
September 6, 2021
