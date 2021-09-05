GIANCARLO - Salvatore M.
September 2, 2021. Beloved son of the late Salvatore and Teresa (nee Generoso) Giancarlo; dearest brother of Teresa Giancarlo, Elizabeth (Donald) Herdlein, Annette Giancarlo, and Anthony Giancarlo; lifetime companion of Dawn Rzepka-Giancarlo; also survived by aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and his beloved fur babies Destiny, Eska, and Cami. The family will be present Tuesday from 4 to 8 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Drive (corner Parker Blvd.), where a Funeral Service will follow at 8 PM. Please share your condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 5, 2021.