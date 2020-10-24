Menu
Salvatore J. GUGLIUZZA
GUGLIUZZA - Salvatore J.
October 20, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Joan (nee Kelly) Gugliuzza; loving father of Joseph (Sandra) Gugliuzza, Susan (late James) Baldwin and Patricia (David) Baker; cherished grandfather of Shelby (Jeffrey) Elmore, Austin Baker, Matthew Baldwin, Heather (Drew) Karpen, Gina and Christopher Gugliuzza; great-grandfather of Ethan and Connor; predeceased by two brothers and four sisters. Family will be present on Sunday, from 1-5 PM, at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd., where prayers will be offered Monday, at 8:15 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian celebrated from St. Gregory the Great Church Monday at 8:45 AM. Entombment in Elmlawn Cemetery. Reopening restrictions limit the number of individuals allowed in the funeral home at the same time. We ask for your patience should you experience delays. Face coverings will be required. Online condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
25
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home
1671 Maple Rd, Williamsville, NY 14221
Oct
26
Prayer Service
8:15a.m.
Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home
1671 Maple Rd, Williamsville, NY 14221
Oct
26
Mass of Christian Burial
8:45a.m.
St. Gregory the Great Church
Funeral services provided by:
Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home
