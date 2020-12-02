Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Salvatore "Sam" LUCCA Jr.
LUCCA - Salvatore Jr. "Sam"
Of Williamsville, entered into rest November 29, 2020. Beloved husband of Kim (nee Rotundo) Lucca; devoted father of Nicole and Samantha "Sammy" Lucca; loving son of the late Salvatore Sr. and Concetta Lucca; dear brother of Josephine Giallella, Cruciana (late Vito) Stella, Rosella (Michael) LaRocca and Betty Jane (William) Occhino; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Salvatore was a member of the Local 22 for over 40 years. He was known for his infectious laugh and beautiful smile. No prior visitation. Private service. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel). Please share your condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Synder Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
To the best co-worker anyone could have. You taught me more about life and values than you can imagine. I have so many great memories that no one can take from us. RIP Sailor, Thank you for your service.
TJ Hoch
December 2, 2020
Rest in peace my friend
Bob Lipinczyk
December 2, 2020