LUCCA - Salvatore Jr. "Sam"
Of Williamsville, entered into rest November 29, 2020. Beloved husband of Kim (nee Rotundo) Lucca; devoted father of Nicole and Samantha "Sammy" Lucca; loving son of the late Salvatore Sr. and Concetta Lucca; dear brother of Josephine Giallella, Cruciana (late Vito) Stella, Rosella (Michael) LaRocca and Betty Jane (William) Occhino; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Salvatore was a member of the Local 22 for over 40 years. He was known for his infectious laugh and beautiful smile. No prior visitation. Private service. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel). Please share your condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 2, 2020.