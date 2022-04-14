MATTINA - Salvatore J. "Sam"
Of Pendleton, NY, passed away on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Predeceased by his wife, Julia in 2012, and sister Mary Marmo; he is survived by his children, Charles (Doreen), Ralph (Colette), Salvatore "Sam" (Kimberly), Joseph (Beatrice) and Jerryl Kinley; nine grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends on Friday 3-7 PM at LANGE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 186 East Ave., Lockport. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, April 16th, at 10 AM from Pendleton Center United Methodist Church, 6864 Campbell Blvd., Pendleton, NY. Interment in Evangelical Protestant Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the church or Wendelville Fire Company. Condolences may be offered to the family at langefuneralhomeinc.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 14, 2022.