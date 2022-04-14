Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Salvatore J. "Sam" MATTINA
FUNERAL HOME
Lange Funeral Home, Inc.
186 East Avenue
Lockport, NY
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 15 2022
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lange Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
MATTINA - Salvatore J. "Sam"
Of Pendleton, NY, passed away on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Predeceased by his wife, Julia in 2012, and sister Mary Marmo; he is survived by his children, Charles (Doreen), Ralph (Colette), Salvatore "Sam" (Kimberly), Joseph (Beatrice) and Jerryl Kinley; nine grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends on Friday 3-7 PM at LANGE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 186 East Ave., Lockport. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, April 16th, at 10 AM from Pendleton Center United Methodist Church, 6864 Campbell Blvd., Pendleton, NY. Interment in Evangelical Protestant Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the church or Wendelville Fire Company. Condolences may be offered to the family at langefuneralhomeinc.com


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 14, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
15
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lange Funeral Home, Inc.
186 East Avenue, Lockport, NY
Apr
16
Funeral service
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Pendleton Center United Methodist Church
6864 Campbell Blvd., North Tonawanda, NY
Apr
16
Interment
11:15a.m. - 11:45a.m.
Evangelical Protestant Cemetery
Bear Ridge Road, North Tonawanda, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lange Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.