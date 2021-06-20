Menu
Salvatore A. "Sam" PALMIERE
PALMIERE - Salvatore A. "Sam"
Age 82, of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, passed away on May 29, 2021, the day after his 82nd birthday.
Sam was born in Buffalo, NY, on May 28, 1939. He graduated from Kenmore High School, and grew up in Riverside, NY. At the age of 24, he married Patricia "Pat" (Ferri) on July 15,1963, and they were married for just shy of 58 years. They lived on the West Side in Buffalo, where they had two daughters, and later moved to Grand Island, where they lived for 25 years until they retired. Sam worked for Bethlehem Steel, and then spent 30 years working for General Motors in Tonawanda, NY, before he and Pat retired to Fort Lauderdale in 2000. He enjoyed horse racing, good food, music and dancing, and spending time with family and friends. He had a larger-than-life personality, and was an icon in the family.
Sam is survived by his wife, Pat, his daughters Roslyn (Richard) Harris and Cheryl (William) Morgan, his sister Anna Holt, his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews who have many fond memories of great times together.
Sam is preceded in passing by his parents, Michael and Phyllis (Pierro) Palmiere, as well as his sister, Josephine Franklin.
The family has compiled a tribute filled with memories of Sam that can be viewed at https://bit.ly/3zu7MIh


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 20, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Knew Sam from the old Town, hung around with my Brothers Bill & Jim, I use to shine his every Friday date night for him,Great Guy Ron Haynes
Ronald Haynes
Friend
June 21, 2021
worked with sam for many years at g.m.played cards at lunch every day.sorry for your loss.
frank A. Saletta
Work
June 21, 2021
Dad, We are all awash with sorrow and tears unending. If only you were here to make fun of us for crying, so we could break into laughter.
... If only you were here.
Roz (Palmiere) Harris
Family
June 20, 2021
No more joking, no more smiling, will we ever laugh out loud again. I will miss you terribly Dad.
Cheri Palmiere Morgan
Family
June 20, 2021
Somehow it doesnt matter that i can finally win a game at cards. I will whole heartedly miss you until my last breath.
Cheri Palmiere Morgan
Family
June 20, 2021
The world feels a lot sadder and the sun doesn't shine so bright without you here. You made us laugh, made us think and showed us that if you really put your heart and hard work in, anything is possible! Behind the wonderful times and laughter was one of the most wise and caring people I was blessed to know! Heaven has gained one of my hero's and you are missed beyond words! ~In Peace~
Tammi Jo Anderson and family
June 20, 2021
I remember Sam from the old neighborhood Riverside where we all grew up. Going to Murt's Soda Bar after school & week-ends , also Johnny's Soda Bar next to the Riverside Show. Those were fun times .
The video tribute that you shared is fantastic , thank-you for sharing. While I didn't know Sam well watching the video brought tears to my eyes "for you all & your great loss". My heartfelt sympathy Pat for the loss of your husband, Roslyn & Cheryl for the loss of your Dad, Anna for the loss of your brother & to all the grandchildren. Such a beautiful family. Sending prayers for you all & your special angel. GOD Bless
Judy Scoma ,
Fredericksburg, Va.
Judith Scoma
Acquaintance
June 18, 2021
