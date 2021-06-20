I remember Sam from the old neighborhood Riverside where we all grew up. Going to Murt's Soda Bar after school & week-ends , also Johnny's Soda Bar next to the Riverside Show. Those were fun times .

The video tribute that you shared is fantastic , thank-you for sharing. While I didn't know Sam well watching the video brought tears to my eyes "for you all & your great loss". My heartfelt sympathy Pat for the loss of your husband, Roslyn & Cheryl for the loss of your Dad, Anna for the loss of your brother & to all the grandchildren. Such a beautiful family. Sending prayers for you all & your special angel. GOD Bless

Judy Scoma ,

Fredericksburg, Va.

Judith Scoma Acquaintance June 18, 2021