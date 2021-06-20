PALMIERE - Salvatore A. "Sam"
Age 82, of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, passed away on May 29, 2021, the day after his 82nd birthday.
Sam was born in Buffalo, NY, on May 28, 1939. He graduated from Kenmore High School, and grew up in Riverside, NY. At the age of 24, he married Patricia "Pat" (Ferri) on July 15,1963, and they were married for just shy of 58 years. They lived on the West Side in Buffalo, where they had two daughters, and later moved to Grand Island, where they lived for 25 years until they retired. Sam worked for Bethlehem Steel, and then spent 30 years working for General Motors in Tonawanda, NY, before he and Pat retired to Fort Lauderdale in 2000. He enjoyed horse racing, good food, music and dancing, and spending time with family and friends. He had a larger-than-life personality, and was an icon in the family.
Sam is survived by his wife, Pat, his daughters Roslyn (Richard) Harris and Cheryl (William) Morgan, his sister Anna Holt, his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews who have many fond memories of great times together.
Sam is preceded in passing by his parents, Michael and Phyllis (Pierro) Palmiere, as well as his sister, Josephine Franklin.
The family has compiled a tribute filled with memories of Sam that can be viewed at https://bit.ly/3zu7MIh
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 20, 2021.