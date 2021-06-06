PELLITIERI - Salvatore "Sam" Of Buffalo Engine Components, died unexpectedly in his Florida home on May 28, 2021. Son of Salvatore Pellitieri Sr. and Shirley Pellitieri. Predeceased by his beloved Laura Martinez; and his three siblings Georgina, Joseph, and Suzanne; survived by his three sisters, Charmaine Nicoloff, Karen (John Brunetto), Mary (David Ohl); sister-in-law Jacalyn Solar Pellitieri; by his dearest cousin and business partner Andrew Pellitieri (Mary); and by many nieces and nephews; also survived by many more family and friends. Memorial Mass June 12th, 9:30 AM at Holy Family, 1885 South Park Ave., Buffalo, NY 14220. Interment at St. Joe's Cemetery at a later date for immediate family only.
This is how I liketo remember Sam...a "few" years ago when I worked for him...
Marty Ciura
Other
June 13, 2021
Goodbye hurts the most when the story was not finished
Sheila Neddy
Friend
June 13, 2021
Sal was a wonderful man with a beautiful & generous soul! Never judging others , & I must add no human being ever made me laugh as hard as Sal! I will miss him terribly! May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Darlene BrightDay
Friend
June 12, 2021
A&J auto sales - Jeff and erin
June 11, 2021
R~I~P Sam Will never forget fun memories and laughs we all had .Love Gwen
Gwen Wagner
June 7, 2021
Our hearts go out to everyone in the family. Joe,susie,Sammy, Lonnie laura are all together in the arms of the lord.once again they are smiling and healed from any and all pain and suffering.Our prayers are with you.
Pete and Linda ostempowski
Friend
June 7, 2021
Sam,
You were the best guy I ever worked for!
We'll miss you at the boat races...
Marty Ciura
Other
June 7, 2021
You are gone from our sights, but never from our hearts. RIP. You will be missed!