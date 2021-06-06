PELLITIERI - Salvatore "Sam"

Of Buffalo Engine Components, died unexpectedly in his Florida home on May 28, 2021. Son of Salvatore Pellitieri Sr. and Shirley Pellitieri. Predeceased by his beloved Laura Martinez; and his three siblings Georgina, Joseph, and Suzanne; survived by his three sisters, Charmaine Nicoloff, Karen (John Brunetto), Mary (David Ohl); sister-in-law Jacalyn Solar Pellitieri; by his dearest cousin and business partner Andrew Pellitieri (Mary); and by many nieces and nephews; also survived by many more family and friends. Memorial Mass June 12th, 9:30 AM at Holy Family, 1885 South Park Ave., Buffalo, NY 14220. Interment at St. Joe's Cemetery at a later date for immediate family only.







Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 6, 2021.