Salvatore SCOLLA
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home- Tonawanda Chapel
2600 Sheridan Drive
Tonawanda, NY
SCOLLA - Salvatore
June 15, 2021, at the age of 58; beloved husband of 35 years to Concetta (nee Cipolla) Scolla; dearest father of Christina (Stephen) Bell and David (Kayel) Scolla; devoted and loving Papa to Carmela, Lidia, and Salvatore; dear son of Alfio and Lucia (nee Saia) Scolla; brother of Dominic (Tammy) Scolla and Anthony (Andrea) Scolla; son-in-law of Rosario and Paola Cipolla; brother-in-law of Steven (Janice) Cipolla, Josephine (Gary) Fusco, and Paula (Michael) Falzone; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. The family will be present Thursday, June 17th from 4 to 8 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Drive (corner Parker Blvd.). Family and friends are invited to celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday at 9:30 AM from St. John the Baptist Church, 1085 Englewood Avenue, Kenmore, NY. Please assemble at church. Flowers gratefully declined. If so desired, donations may be made in Salvatore's memory to the ALS Association. The family would like to extend a special "Thank You" to all his caregivers for all the care they have given him over the past four and a half years. The family would like to request that all guests PLEASE wear a mask for the Visitation and the Mass. Please share memories and condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
17
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home- Tonawanda Chapel
2600 Sheridan Drive, Tonawanda, NY
Jun
18
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
St. John the Baptist Church
1085 Englewood Avenue, Kenmore, NY
Amigone Funeral Home- Tonawanda Chapel
I like to offer my condolences to Concetta and family. I was a friend of Sal´s from a very long time ago. I went to my first concert with Sal and Mario and had sone great times with him growing and playing sports and going to football. Again sorry about your loss
Avery Harris
Friend
July 8, 2021
Tony, Andrea, Christine, Steve & Family, I'm so sorry for the loss of your brother & father. You are in my prayers, May he rest in peace
Pam Kohrn
Friend
June 22, 2021
Prayers, thoughts, and love to all of Sal's family.
Arlene Guagliano
Other
June 19, 2021
Concetta and family, I am so sorry about losing Sal. I know how much he suffered and he is now a special angel and no longer suffering. I am sorry I can't be with you today as I am in Canada and in quarantine! I will talk to you when I get home! Sal will be sadly missed and my prayers are with all of you.
Terri Falzone
June 18, 2021
Much sympathy and love to the Scolla family. You are in our prayers.
Jolene Guagliano Metzger
Family
June 18, 2021
So very sorry for your loss!!!
Elaine Hochstine
June 17, 2021
Thoughts and prayers to the family. . Very sad. I´m sure Nonna Rosa and Nonno are waiting for you as well as Zia Nella and Zio Turi. Until we meet again my cousin.
The Savaglia-Sergi Family
Family
June 16, 2021
