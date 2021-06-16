SCOLLA - Salvatore
June 15, 2021, at the age of 58; beloved husband of 35 years to Concetta (nee Cipolla) Scolla; dearest father of Christina (Stephen) Bell and David (Kayel) Scolla; devoted and loving Papa to Carmela, Lidia, and Salvatore; dear son of Alfio and Lucia (nee Saia) Scolla; brother of Dominic (Tammy) Scolla and Anthony (Andrea) Scolla; son-in-law of Rosario and Paola Cipolla; brother-in-law of Steven (Janice) Cipolla, Josephine (Gary) Fusco, and Paula (Michael) Falzone; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. The family will be present Thursday, June 17th from 4 to 8 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Drive (corner Parker Blvd.). Family and friends are invited to celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday at 9:30 AM from St. John the Baptist Church, 1085 Englewood Avenue, Kenmore, NY. Please assemble at church. Flowers gratefully declined. If so desired, donations may be made in Salvatore's memory to the ALS Association. The family would like to extend a special "Thank You" to all his caregivers for all the care they have given him over the past four and a half years. The family would like to request that all guests PLEASE wear a mask for the Visitation and the Mass. Please share memories and condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 16, 2021.