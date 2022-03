SAKOSKI - Salvatrice(nee Marranca)December 20, 2021, of Clarence, NY. Beloved wife of Frank Sakoski; loving mother of Denise (Luke) Cascio, Lynn (David) Shopovick and Dawn Kobee; cherished and devoted Nona of Victoria, Olivia, Francesca, Sophia and Gabrielle; step-grandma of Matthew and Amanda; sister of the late Mary (Charles) Buscarino, Frank and Joseph (Clara) Marranca; sister-in-law of Chris (Lyle) Wolfe and Kathy (Darnell) Wright; also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews and cousins. Family will be present on Thursday, from 4-8 PM, at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd., where prayers will be offered Friday at 8 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from Nativity of BVM Church (Harris Hill) at 9 AM. Entombment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Sally's name may be made to Roswell Park Cancer Institute. Please share online condolences at www.denglerrobertspernawilliamsville.com