SAKOSKI - Salvatrice
(nee Marranca)
December 20, 2021, of Clarence, NY. Beloved wife of Frank Sakoski; loving mother of Denise (Luke) Cascio, Lynn (David) Shopovick and Dawn Kobee; cherished and devoted Nona of Victoria, Olivia, Francesca, Sophia and Gabrielle; step-grandma of Matthew and Amanda; sister of the late Mary (Charles) Buscarino, Frank and Joseph (Clara) Marranca; sister-in-law of Chris (Lyle) Wolfe and Kathy (Darnell) Wright; also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews and cousins. Family will be present on Thursday, from 4-8 PM, at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd., where prayers will be offered Friday at 8 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from Nativity of BVM Church (Harris Hill) at 9 AM. Entombment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Sally's name may be made to Roswell Park Cancer Institute. Please share online condolences at www.denglerrobertspernawilliamsville.com
Published by Buffalo News from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2021.