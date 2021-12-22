Menu
Salvatrice SAKOSKI
FUNERAL HOME
Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home - Williamsville
1671 Maple Rd
Williamsville, NY
SAKOSKI - Salvatrice
(nee Marranca)
December 20, 2021, of Clarence, NY. Beloved wife of Frank Sakoski; loving mother of Denise (Luke) Cascio, Lynn (David) Shopovick and Dawn Kobee; cherished and devoted Nona of Victoria, Olivia, Francesca, Sophia and Gabrielle; step-grandma of Matthew and Amanda; sister of the late Mary (Charles) Buscarino, Frank and Joseph (Clara) Marranca; sister-in-law of Chris (Lyle) Wolfe and Kathy (Darnell) Wright; also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews and cousins. Family will be present on Thursday, from 4-8 PM, at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd., where prayers will be offered Friday at 8 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from Nativity of BVM Church (Harris Hill) at 9 AM. Entombment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Sally's name may be made to Roswell Park Cancer Institute. Please share online condolences at www.denglerrobertspernawilliamsville.com


Published by Buffalo News from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
23
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home - Williamsville
1671 Maple Rd, Williamsville, NY
Dec
24
Prayer Service
8:00a.m.
Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home - Williamsville
1671 Maple Rd, Williamsville, NY
Dec
24
Mass of Christian Burial
9:00a.m.
Nativity of BVM Church
Harris Hill, NY
Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home - Williamsville
My family has known Frank & Salvatrice since the 70's. I'm very sad to hear that mom has passed. She was a beautiful & kind soul. I always enjoyed seeing them both. R.I.P. God Bless.
ROSLYN MARIE RIGHETTI
Friend
December 29, 2021
Dear Lynn and your whole family, You are all in our thoughts and prayers during this very sad and difficult time. I watched the service on line and it was a beautiful ceremony and a wonderful recognition of your amazing mom. I am so so sorry for all you are going through. Love Marcie and Philip
Marcie Shults
Friend
December 24, 2021
My sympathy to Frank and Dawn, While working at the Cantalician center for 28 years I made many visits to the gas station. You were always so kind. May the gentle hand of God touch your heart with peace . My sympathy to you and your family.
Sister Gloria Lewandowski
December 22, 2021
My deepest condolences. Aunt Sal was a wonderful woman. Prayers to the whole family.
Kathy Bellanti
December 22, 2021
