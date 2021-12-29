Menu
Sam J. PALMISANO
Amigone Funeral Home - Harris Hill Chapel
8440 Main Street
Williamsville, NY
PALMISANO - Sam J.
December 25, 2021, age 92. Beloved husband of 40 years to Elizabeth "Dolly" Palmisano; loving step-father of Salli Ann (Robert) Skelley; he will be sadly missed by many loving in-laws, family and friends. The family will be present Saturday, from 4-7 PM, at the (Harris Hill Chapel), AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8440 Main St. (near Harris Hill), where a Funeral Service will immediately follow at 7 PM. Friends invited. Interment to be held privately. A further Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. If so desired, memorials may be made in his memory to Hospice Buffalo Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Sam was a Building Inspector of the City of Buffalo. Share memories and condolences on Sam's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 29, 2021.
