PALMISANO - Sam J.
December 25, 2021, age 92. Beloved husband of 40 years to Elizabeth "Dolly" Palmisano; loving step-father of Salli Ann (Robert) Skelley; he will be sadly missed by many loving in-laws, family and friends. The family will be present Saturday, from 4-7 PM, at the (Harris Hill Chapel), AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8440 Main St. (near Harris Hill), where a Funeral Service will immediately follow at 7 PM. Friends invited. Interment to be held privately. A further Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. If so desired, memorials may be made in his memory to Hospice Buffalo Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Sam was a Building Inspector of the City of Buffalo. Share memories and condolences on Sam's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 29, 2021.