SACCO - Sam A.
Of West Seneca, NY, March 19, 2022. Beloved husband of Diane E. (Zdanowski) Sacco; dearest father of Mark A. and the late Paula M. Sacco; grandfather of Jessica Sacco-McKibbin and Jenna Bookhagen; Papa to nine great-grandchildren; son of the late Frank and Rose (Frank) Sacco; brother of Mary (late William) Tront, Carmella (late Robert) Hardesty, Sylvia (late Michael) Maraschiello, Madeline (late Albert) Peterangelo and the late Alphonse Sacco; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 27, 2022.