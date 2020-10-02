Menu
Of Tonawanda, after a life well lived, entered into rest October 1st, 2020. Devoted husband of the late Santa M. Vizzini; devoted father of Angelo (Delores) Vizzini, Patricia (Dennis Ochterski) Vizzini, Mary Ryndak, Leslea (Josh Oakes) Vizzini and the late Sharon Wierzba and Elizabeth (Rob) Mahoney; cherished grandfather of nine grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren; loving son of the late Angelo and Josephine Vizzini; predeceased by six siblings; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. (near Eggert/Sheridan Dr.) on Sunday, from 2-6 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Timothy's Church, 565 E. Park Dr., Tonawanda, on Monday afternoon at 1 PM. (Please assemble at church). Entombment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Mr. Vizzini was a US Army Veteran and a longtime member of the Kenmore Knights of Columbus. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sammie's name to the Hospice Foundation, PO Box 590, Buffalo, NY 14240-0590. Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 2, 2020.
