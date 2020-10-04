RIZZO - Samuel A.
Born on January 8, 1925, and left earthly life on September 26, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sara, of almost 50 years. He is survived by his children Tonii Rizzo (Martha), Frank Rizzo (Joyce) and Candy Egan (Jim); five grandchildren, Scott, Shannon, Ryan, Jonathan, and Daniel; seven great-grandchildren, Mason, Eli, Owen, Elliott, Grace, Elsa, and Corbin; his last surviving sibling, Marietta Adymy, and many nephews, nieces, and cousins. Sam was born to Mary Parlato and Anthony Rizzo, the oldest of six children, Marie, Joseph (Jabber), Frank, Marietta, and Jackie, in Buffalo, NY. He attended Hutchinson Technical High and graduated in 1942. He enlisted in the US Army during WWII after high school. Sam was a survivor of the Battle of the Bulge and the D-Day Normandy Invasion and was a Purple Heart Recipient. The highlight of his military service was meeting and marrying his wife, Sara, in Belgium, and brought her back to the United States to begin their life after the war. Sam started his career at Sears Roebuck as a stock boy and worked for them for 40 years, ending as a Director of Sears World Trade. Once he retired from Sears, he became President of Preway/Arkla Manufacturing for the final three years of his working career. Sam was a born leader whether being an Eagle Scout, a Staff Sergeant in the Army, corporate and executive level jobs, or life in general. He accrued many awards and accolades throughout his work career, whether it was creating new products for Sears, or leading a company to success. He loved his sports, either playing baseball, football or softball, or watching his Yankees. He was a great dancer, from a young age until the age of 95, when he couldn't dance anymore. But most of all, he loved his family. Never did that love waver and there was always plenty to go around for all. His family will always feel his love, even now that he has gone into eternal life. Sam was our hero. He is having that last dance with Sara now in Heaven. Dad, Pops, Papa, Sam, Sammy, Uncle Sam, you will be missed by all of us. We love you very much. To leave a special message for the family, visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com