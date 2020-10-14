Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Samuel A. STINCELLI Sr.
STINCELLI - Samuel A., Sr.
Of Spring Hill, Florida formerly of Buffalo, New York, peacefully passed away on October 12, 2020; beloved husband of the late Marlene (nee O'Connor) Stincelli; loved brother of Nicholas Stincelli; devoted father to Linda Banks, Samuel Stincelli Jr., Anthony Stincelli and Nicholas (Paula) Stincelli; dear grandfather to four granddaughters and five great-grandchildren; also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, family and dear friends. A private committal service will be held for the immediate family only. Arrangements by (Harris Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share your condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Amigone Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.