Of Spring Hill, Florida formerly of Buffalo, New York, peacefully passed away on October 12, 2020; beloved husband of the late Marlene (nee O'Connor) Stincelli; loved brother of Nicholas Stincelli; devoted father to Linda Banks, Samuel Stincelli Jr., Anthony Stincelli and Nicholas (Paula) Stincelli; dear grandfather to four granddaughters and five great-grandchildren; also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, family and dear friends. A private committal service will be held for the immediate family only. Arrangements by (Harris Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share your condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com
