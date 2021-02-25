AMICO - Samuel J., Jr. "Jack"
Of West Seneca; entered into eternal rest February 21, 2021. Son of the late Samuel and Pauline Amico; devoted husband of 53 ½ years to the love of his life, Dolores "Mikey" Amico; beloved father of John (Tina) Amico, Nicole (Daniel) Saunders, Alyssa (Robert) Richard, Amanda (Joelle) Amico, Elizabeth Amico and Joseph (Karilyn) Amico; and adored grandfather "Grumpa" of John Joseph Jayes, Nicolas, Alexis and Olivia Amico; Adam, Makenna, Jack and the late Benjamin and Aidan Saunders; Samuel and Therese Richard; Clementine, Augustine and Oliver Amico; and Alana and Atalie Amico; also survived by his brothers Ross (Margaret) Amico and Louis Amico; loving in-laws Donald (Margaret) Capuano, Claudia (Alan) Adams, Joseph Capuano (Sharlene), Thomas (Cynthia) Capuano and many nieces and nephews. Jack was a committed member of Rotary International since December 1995. He exemplified "Service Above Self" as Rotary Club President in 1998-99 and 2002-3 as well as Governor for District 7090 in 2014-15. He also served as President of the Board for Sensational Fun, Inc. These two organizations held a very special place in Jack's heart. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Sunday, February 28th, from 2-6 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, March 1st, at 12:30 PM, in Queen of Heaven Church, 4220 Seneca St., West Seneca, where Jack was a lector and member of the choir. In lieu of flowers, donations to Rotary Int'l, Sensational Fun, Inc., or St Joseph's Hospital are greatly appreciated. PURSUANT TO NYS GUIDELINES, OCCUPANCY LIMITS WILL BE OBSERVED. PLEASE WEAR A FACE COVERING. Share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 25, 2021.