I think of Jack and his kindness very often, especially at this time. Jack was on the Board of the Gift of Life with me. We visited Rotary clubs and sold chocolate hearts to raise funds to offer cardiac surgery to children from a variety of countries. This is just one example of Jack's caring for others. His contributions to Rotary and his community, along with Mike's, will not be forgotten. I am sure he is at peace in heaven.

Patricia Thorson Castiglia Friend February 19, 2022