Samuel J. "Jack" AMICO Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
AMICO - Samuel J., Jr. "Jack"
Of West Seneca; entered into eternal rest February 21, 2021. Son of the late Samuel and Pauline Amico; devoted husband of 53 ½ years to the love of his life, Dolores "Mikey" Amico; beloved father of John (Tina) Amico, Nicole (Daniel) Saunders, Alyssa (Robert) Richard, Amanda (Joelle) Amico, Elizabeth Amico and Joseph (Karilyn) Amico; and adored grandfather "Grumpa" of John Joseph Jayes, Nicolas, Alexis and Olivia Amico; Adam, Makenna, Jack and the late Benjamin and Aidan Saunders; Samuel and Therese Richard; Clementine, Augustine and Oliver Amico; and Alana and Atalie Amico; also survived by his brothers Ross (Margaret) Amico and Louis Amico; loving in-laws Donald (Margaret) Capuano, Claudia (Alan) Adams, Joseph Capuano (Sharlene), Thomas (Cynthia) Capuano and many nieces and nephews. Jack was a committed member of Rotary International since December 1995. He exemplified "Service Above Self" as Rotary Club President in 1998-99 and 2002-3 as well as Governor for District 7090 in 2014-15. He also served as President of the Board for Sensational Fun, Inc. These two organizations held a very special place in Jack's heart. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Sunday, February 28th, from 2-6 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, March 1st, at 12:30 PM, in Queen of Heaven Church, 4220 Seneca St., West Seneca, where Jack was a lector and member of the choir. In lieu of flowers, donations to Rotary Int'l, Sensational Fun, Inc., or St Joseph's Hospital are greatly appreciated. PURSUANT TO NYS GUIDELINES, OCCUPANCY LIMITS WILL BE OBSERVED. PLEASE WEAR A FACE COVERING. Share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
28
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Mar
1
Mass of Christian Burial
12:30p.m.
Queen of Heaven Church
4220 Seneca St, West Seneca, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
I think of Jack and his kindness very often, especially at this time. Jack was on the Board of the Gift of Life with me. We visited Rotary clubs and sold chocolate hearts to raise funds to offer cardiac surgery to children from a variety of countries. This is just one example of Jack's caring for others. His contributions to Rotary and his community, along with Mike's, will not be forgotten. I am sure he is at peace in heaven.
Patricia Thorson Castiglia
Friend
February 19, 2022
So very sorry for your loss. You and Your Family will be in our Prayers.
Chet and Susan Wozniak
March 7, 2021
Sincere sympathy from the St. Catharines South Rotary Club, St. Catharines, ON.
Jean Holbert-Leighton
March 4, 2021
Just heard about Jack's passing... So sorry Mike and family. You are in my prayers
Robert Eimiller
March 2, 2021
Sincerest sympathies from the Rotary Club of Niagara-on-the-Lake
Patrick MacNeill
March 1, 2021
Jack will be missed. He was a true Rotarian and always had sound advice to offer and a friend to all. We send our prayers to the family
Rotary Club Niagara Falls Sunrise
February 28, 2021
My condolences and heartfelt prayers to the Amico family at this time of deep sorrow and loss. May Mr Amico rest in the loving arms of the Shepherd and be our intercessor. Amen.
Sister Joyce King, OLP Parish
February 28, 2021
Warm, kind, generous - all words that aren´t really quite Adequate to describe Jack Amico. No wonder he was able to speak the voice of God so well in our holy Saturday liturgy. You are all in my heart.re
Nancy Seel
February 28, 2021
Dear Mike & Family, So sorry to hear about Jake. Know that all of u are in my thoughts & prayers during this difficult time.
Cynthia McCarey-Haglund
February 27, 2021
Dear Mrs. Amico, We're so sorry for your loss. Mr. Amico was a wonderful man. Our prayers go out to you and the family.
Wayne and Yvette Hinton
February 27, 2021
Our Rotary Club of Simcoe, Ontario fondly recalls Jack's year as District Governor. He visited our club on August 25, 2014 as a good friend, with a helping hand across the border. We, and all Rotarians here, are saddened by his untimely passing. Jack was a great man; for he truly demonstrated that greatness comes through service. Thanks from Ron Baker, President, The Rotary Club of Simcoe, Ontario, Canada.
Ronald Edward Baker
February 26, 2021
Dear Mike and family, I am deeply saddened by the loss of your dear Jack!!!! Remembering so many good times during our years as your neighbor in West Seneca. Praying you find the strength to experience peace in your memories together. With much love... Cheryl
Cheryl Hendler
February 26, 2021
Dear Mike, I´m so sorry to hear of Jack´s passing. You and your family our in my thoughts and prayers. God Bless
Yvonne Vorrasi
February 26, 2021
To a wonderful family and friends, may I send my condolences and prayers. You are an incredible group of folks and I ask Gods Peace and strength during this most difficult time. Sending my love and hugs.
Barbara Okeefe
February 26, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers.
Paula DeAngelis-Stein
February 26, 2021
Dear Mike and Family, You are in our thoughts and prayers. The news of Jack's passing is beyond sad. May your strength and deep faith guide you thru. Love, Karen & Butch Minear
Karen & Butch Minear
February 25, 2021
I sat on my porch to said hello went visit your Nicole and your grandchild you were a great help. You will me miss
Mary McCarthy
February 25, 2021
As the Rotary District 7090 Secretary, I will no longer hear, "What did I do this time?" Rotary will never be the same. PDG Jack was one of a kind. He made us laugh and cry. We are sad indeed.
Penelope Hutton
February 25, 2021
Darren Luong
February 25, 2021
Dear Nicole and Amico family, I am sorry to hear about your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you at this difficult time
Sharon Majchrzak-Hong
February 25, 2021
Jack and I shared many trips to Rotary District 7090 meetings and conferences. He was highly respected because of his dedication to Rotary and worked hard for his club and for the district. He was a good friend and will be missed by many. My sincere sympathy to Mike and his family.
Patricia Castiglia
February 25, 2021
Rest in Peace my friend. Loved working with you over the years and the great conversations we had along the way. You will be greatly missed.
Larry Cornwall
February 25, 2021
Dolores, I am so sorry for your loss. I so enjoyed our many talks at ALC about your family. I will be keeping all of you in my thoughts and prayers. Kristen Syracuse
Kristen Syracuse
February 25, 2021
We are so deeply sorry for your loss. Jack will be sadly missed, fondly remembered. Our hearts are broken for the Amico Family, but we pray you find peace in his peace. With heartfelt sympathy, thoughts and prayers.
Rick & Kathy Nocera
February 25, 2021
