BARTOLONE - Samuel A.
Of Williamsville, entered into rest on March 18, 2022, at age 88. Beloved husband of 59 years to Rosalie (nee Amodeo) Bartolone; devoted father of Dr. Christopher (Bridget) Bartolone, Paul (Elizabeth) Bartolone, Gregory Bartolone and Julie (Luke) Pollock; cherished grandfather of Emma, Samuel, Brooke, Charles, Lola, Reese, Emmy and Laura; dear brother of the late Joseph (late Angela) Bartolone; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Gregory the Great R.C. Church, 200 St. Gregory Ct. (corner of Maple Rd.), Williamsville, on Friday (March 25, 2022) at 10:30 AM. Entombment Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Samuel's memory may be made to the Hospice Foundation of WNY, PO Box 590, Buffalo, NY 14240 or the Roswell Park Alliance Foundation, P.O. Box 631, Buffalo, NY 14240. Arrangements by PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 20, 2022.