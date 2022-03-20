Menu
Samuel A. BARTOLONE
Of Williamsville, entered into rest on March 18, 2022, at age 88. Beloved husband of 59 years to Rosalie (nee Amodeo) Bartolone; devoted father of Dr. Christopher (Bridget) Bartolone, Paul (Elizabeth) Bartolone, Gregory Bartolone and Julie (Luke) Pollock; cherished grandfather of Emma, Samuel, Brooke, Charles, Lola, Reese, Emmy and Laura; dear brother of the late Joseph (late Angela) Bartolone; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Gregory the Great R.C. Church, 200 St. Gregory Ct. (corner of Maple Rd.), Williamsville, on Friday (March 25, 2022) at 10:30 AM. Entombment Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Samuel's memory may be made to the Hospice Foundation of WNY, PO Box 590, Buffalo, NY 14240 or the Roswell Park Alliance Foundation, P.O. Box 631, Buffalo, NY 14240. Arrangements by PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Gregory the Great R.C. Church
200 St. Gregory Ct. (corner of Maple Rd.), Williamsville, NY
Sam was always well dressed and had a great sense of humor. His impeccable home landscaping was the envy of our neighborhood. May he rest in peace.
Silvana Stumpff
Friend
March 23, 2022
Mark and Silvana Stumpff
March 23, 2022
Sam was such a wonderful man. He will always hold a special place in my heart and will never be forgotten. All of our love and deepest sympathies to Rosalie and the Bartolone family.
Elizabeth Kraus and family
March 23, 2022
Thinking of you all at this very sad time. Sam will always hold a special place in our hearts and will never be forgotten. With all our love and deepest sympathy, Diane, Nick and Nadia
Diane Narduzzo
March 22, 2022
Love, Diane Narduzzo
March 22, 2022
dear paul (bart), greg, and family, sorry about your loss, condolences and god bless.
michael murphy
Friend
March 22, 2022
Rosalie, Chris, Paul, Greg, and Julie... May God bless you all during this sad time and may Sam rest in eternal peace. He always made us smile.
Rob & Gloria Ketteman
March 21, 2022
To Aunt Ro and Cousins, We cannot express in words how sad we feel for losing Uncle Sam. He always was my favorite , much loved and respected. As my Godfather he spoiled me . We are so appreciative for the loving family he created with Aunt Ro and all his children and grandchildren. All are in our prayers and thoughts.
Donna Bartolone and James Gruszka
Family
March 21, 2022
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Mary Grad
March 21, 2022
Sam was such a wonderful man. He brought a smile to many who had the pleasure of working with him. My thoughts and prayers are with the entire Bartolone family.
Barbara Bonhoff
Work
March 21, 2022
So sorry to hear of Sam's passing. I have fond memories of gatherings at the Narduzzo's. Condolences to Rosalie and family.
Marissa (Marini) Lista
March 21, 2022
My thoughts and prayers to Rosalie , sons and daughter at this difficult time.Sam was one classy guy and together with Rosalie raised a remarkable family. It has been my privilege to have known you through these past many years.
James mcmartin
Friend
March 20, 2022
Very sorry to hear about Mr. Bartolone´s passing. Nothing but tremendous memories at their home, playing his favorite songs on the piano. Such a wonderful family and great friends to all. God Bless them all and may the abundant memories help you through this tough time. Burt & Jody Maggio.
Burt & Jody Maggio
Friend
March 20, 2022
We will miss our dear uncle with fond memories of the many years of happy times together. We surround our aunt Rosalie and cousins with our prayers and heartfelt condolences.
Don and Nancy Bartolone
Family
March 20, 2022
My deepest sympathy to the Bartolone family. He was a kind and caring neighbor for many years! May he Rest In Peace!
Carol Adler
Friend
March 20, 2022
To all of the Bartolone Family our deepest sympathies. Mr Bartolone was so much fun. He will be missed.
David and jeanette Zygaj
Other
March 20, 2022
Martha and Domenic Di Loreto
March 20, 2022
So sorry for your loss. He was well respected in the Real Estate community.
Kathy Anderson
Work
March 20, 2022
My sincerest condolences to Sam's family...I worked with Sam in the real estate business....great individual...
joseph f leone
Work
March 20, 2022
