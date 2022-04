CARTY - SamuelEntered into eternal rest on March 20, 2021. He leaves to cherish his memories a host of loving family and friends. Visitation will be held Tuesday, March 30, 2021 from 4-7 PM at THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee St. where family will receive friends Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at 10 AM. Funeral services to follow at 11 AM. Online condolences can be shared at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com