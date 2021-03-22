Menu
Samuel L. "Sam" CASCIO
FUNERAL HOME
Melvin J. Sliwinski Funeral Home
5090 Transit Road
Depew, NY
CASCIO - Samuel L. "Sam"
March 20, 2021 age 83, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved husband of 53 years to Carol; dearest father of Lisa (James, II) McElhinny and Gary Cascio; dear grandfather of James McElhinny, III; son of the late Joe and Mary Cascio; predeceased by brothers and sisters, Russell (late Estelle), Frank (late Sue), Johnny (late Midge) and Phyllis (late Harry) Kwiatkowski; brother-in-law of Daniel (late Joanne), Michael (Mary) and Mary (Paul) Salefske; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Tuesday, March 23rd, from 4-8 PM, at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Rd. (south of Como Park Blvd.), where Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, at 9:30 AM and from St. Philip the Apostle Church at 10 AM. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Mr. Cascio was a retiree of the US Postal Services with 43 years of service. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
23
Visitation
4:00p.m.
Melvin J. Sliwinski Funeral Home
5090 Transit Road, Depew, NY
Mar
24
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
St. Philip the Apostle Church
NY
Funeral services provided by:
Melvin J. Sliwinski Funeral Home
Lisa and Carol and family: So sorry for your loss. Praying God's blessings for peace, comfort and great memories.
Ed and Diane Carlsen
March 23, 2021
Gary I am so sorry for the loss of your father. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. Take care my friend.
Tracy Jones
March 22, 2021
