CASCIO - Samuel L. "Sam"
March 20, 2021 age 83, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved husband of 53 years to Carol; dearest father of Lisa (James, II) McElhinny and Gary Cascio; dear grandfather of James McElhinny, III; son of the late Joe and Mary Cascio; predeceased by brothers and sisters, Russell (late Estelle), Frank (late Sue), Johnny (late Midge) and Phyllis (late Harry) Kwiatkowski; brother-in-law of Daniel (late Joanne), Michael (Mary) and Mary (Paul) Salefske; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Tuesday, March 23rd, from 4-8 PM, at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Rd. (south of Como Park Blvd.), where Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, at 9:30 AM and from St. Philip the Apostle Church at 10 AM. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Mr. Cascio was a retiree of the US Postal Services with 43 years of service. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 22, 2021.