CERTO - Samuel
Age 95, of Niagara Falls, NY, passed into the loving arms of Jesus on October 12, 2020. Born on October 30, 1924 in Niagara Falls, NY, he was the son of the late Nicola and Jennie (Sheusi) Certo. On July 14, 1956, Samuel married the love of his life, Gail M. Patrick. Samuel served in the United States Army, during Word War II and was employed as an elementary school teacher for the Niagara Falls School System. In addition to his beloved wife of over 64 years, Samuel is survived by his children, Jeanne (Michael) Golba, Gil (Hope) Certo, Lydia (Richard) Pochatko and Patricia (Christopher) Thompson; 11 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by siblings, Anna (late George) Bridge, Russell (living, Margaret) Certo and Sarah (late Ernie) Tomasini. The family will be present on Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the OTTO REDANZ FUNERAL HOME, 2215 Military Rd., Niagara Falls, NY, (716-297-9007), where Samuel's Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, October 17th, at 11 AM with his Pastor Calvin VanderMey officiating. Committal prayers and entombment, concluding with Army Military Honors will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. For your comfort and safety, prayers will be held outside the chapel. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful of face coverings and social distancing will be enforced. Arrangements are under the direction of Michael R. Goodlander. Share condolences and memories at GOODLANDERCARES.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 15, 2020.