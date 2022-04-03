Menu
CHIARMONTE - Samuel Anthony
March 30, 2022. Beloved husband of Kimberly (Siuda) Chiarmonte; loving father of Colin (Lori) and Brandon (Lesia) Chiarmonte; loving grandfather of Abigail, Claire and Lucas; brother of Nancy (Carl) Celeste, Thomas (Denise) Chiarmonte and the late Carol (Michael) Stambach; also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Public Visitation will be held Monday, April 4, 2022, at THE DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, 2480 Kensington Ave., Amherst, from 4:00-7:30 PM, with a Prayer Service to follow at 7:30 PM. Arrangements by THE DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME. Please share your memories and online condolences at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 3, 2022.
