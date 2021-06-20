FIORELLA - Samuel A.
Of Lancaster, January 4, 2021. Beloved husband for 50 years of Judy (nee Marino) Fiorella; devoted father of Stacey (David) Friend, Julie (Michael) Walek and Jill Graff; proud grandfather of D.J., Sammy, Kyle, Hailey, Cole and Joshua; dear brother of Marion (late Bob) Brandel, late Marylyn Fiorella; brother-in-law Marie Juszczak, Richard (late Mary) Marino, Lucy (Donald) Panepinto, Wayne (late Susan) Marino and late Sally Panepinto; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Inurnment with Military Honors in WNY National Cemetery. Sam was a proud Vietnam Army veteran and a Construction Carpenter on various WNY Projects. Please visit Mr. Fiorella's Tribute Page at www.cichonborgoszfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 20, 2021.