Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Samuel J. IACUZZO
FUNERAL HOME
Castiglia Funeral Home, Inc.
873 Abbott Road
Buffalo, NY
IACUZZO - Samuel J.
Of Buffalo, NY, entered into eternal rest June 6, 2021. Beloved son of the late Samuel Iacuzzo (Bill), and Elizabeth (Betty) Reinard Iacuzzo; beloved brother of the late Elizabeth R. (Beth) Jarmusz. Sam is survived by his brother-in-law, aunts, uncles, niece, nephews, and cousins. He is also survived by his lifetime friends, Tim and Dennis. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Charity Parish (Holy Family Worship Site), 1901 South Park Avenue, South Buffalo, NY, on Friday, June 25, 2021 at 9:30 AM. Arrangements entrusted to: CASTIGLIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.castigliafuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 23, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
25
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
Our Lady of Charity Parish
1901 South Park Avenue, South Buffalo, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Castiglia Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.