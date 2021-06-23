IACUZZO - Samuel J.
Of Buffalo, NY, entered into eternal rest June 6, 2021. Beloved son of the late Samuel Iacuzzo (Bill), and Elizabeth (Betty) Reinard Iacuzzo; beloved brother of the late Elizabeth R. (Beth) Jarmusz. Sam is survived by his brother-in-law, aunts, uncles, niece, nephews, and cousins. He is also survived by his lifetime friends, Tim and Dennis. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Charity Parish (Holy Family Worship Site), 1901 South Park Avenue, South Buffalo, NY, on Friday, June 25, 2021 at 9:30 AM. Arrangements entrusted to: CASTIGLIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.castigliafuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 23, 2021.