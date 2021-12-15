LaMASTRA - Samuel J.
Of Buffalo, NY, Samuel passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family at the age of 87 on December 10, 2021. Beloved husband of 34 years to Melanie I. K. (Czerwonka) LaMastra; dearest father of Debbie (Paul) Steinbruckner, (late Joseph LaMastra), Kenneth Krygier, Nancy (Patrick) Leahy, Karen (late Theodore) Catalano, Steven (Pim) Krygier and loving son Eric Krygier; also survived by grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother of Marie (late Tom) Wollen; brother-in-law of the late Walter (Loretta) Czerwonka, Euphemia (late Melvin) Nietopski and Paul Czerwonka (Declan); blessed by wonderful, caring cousins and friends; son of the late Joseph and Mildred (Villa) LaMastra. Sam was greeted in paradise by his ever-loving granddaughter, Rosalie Catalano. Sam was a former Board Member of the Taste of Buffalo and Greater Buffalo Food Brokers. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at Infant of Prague Church, 921 Cleveland Dr., Cheektowaga, NY, Friday, December 17, 2021 at 10 AM. Private inurnment at Elmlawn Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Arrangements made by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share online condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 15, 2021.