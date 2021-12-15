Menu
Samuel J. LaMASTRA
FUNERAL HOME
Erie County Cremation Service
873 Abbott Rd.
Buffalo, NY
LaMASTRA - Samuel J.
Of Buffalo, NY, Samuel passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family at the age of 87 on December 10, 2021. Beloved husband of 34 years to Melanie I. K. (Czerwonka) LaMastra; dearest father of Debbie (Paul) Steinbruckner, (late Joseph LaMastra), Kenneth Krygier, Nancy (Patrick) Leahy, Karen (late Theodore) Catalano, Steven (Pim) Krygier and loving son Eric Krygier; also survived by grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother of Marie (late Tom) Wollen; brother-in-law of the late Walter (Loretta) Czerwonka, Euphemia (late Melvin) Nietopski and Paul Czerwonka (Declan); blessed by wonderful, caring cousins and friends; son of the late Joseph and Mildred (Villa) LaMastra. Sam was greeted in paradise by his ever-loving granddaughter, Rosalie Catalano. Sam was a former Board Member of the Taste of Buffalo and Greater Buffalo Food Brokers. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at Infant of Prague Church, 921 Cleveland Dr., Cheektowaga, NY, Friday, December 17, 2021 at 10 AM. Private inurnment at Elmlawn Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Arrangements made by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share online condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 15, 2021.
Melanie so sorry to hear of Sams passing. Sam was a kind, great guy. Loved all those years together at the Taste. Praying for you and the family.
Don & Valerie Curran
Friend
December 20, 2021
Sam was an amazing, caring, kind, sweet, hard~working Gentleman. Dear Melanie, Erik and Family, I`am so Sorry. I met Sam & Melanie`s Sweets Unlimited while working @ the Bijou Grille 1989, went to their store often, every Curtain~Up, helped them @ every Taste of Bflo. helped @ Goo~Goo Dolls @ City Hall during a Thunder Storm, they moved to the Broadway Market, MoM, DaD & I shopped there... Great Memories. Thank You, for all my Lovely gifts. I will treasure them. Warm Regards, Much Love ~ Cyndee Stelmach.
Cynthia E Stelmach
Friend
December 17, 2021
Hi Melanie, I'm so sorry to hear about Sam he was like a 2nd father to me, everything I have is because of him. Sam taught me a trade that I still am doing today and successful at it. I will miss him very much.
Bob Schoemann
Friend
December 17, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. Sam was one of the good guys. He will be missed.
Tom Muscarella
Friend
December 16, 2021
My sincere sympathy to you in the passing of Sam. Now he is with Tony exchanging stories of the good old days. I am very sorry for the loss of a great friend.
Joanne Tamburello
Friend
December 15, 2021
