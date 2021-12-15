Sam was an amazing, caring, kind, sweet, hard~working Gentleman. Dear Melanie, Erik and Family, I`am so Sorry. I met Sam & Melanie`s Sweets Unlimited while working @ the Bijou Grille 1989, went to their store often, every Curtain~Up, helped them @ every Taste of Bflo. helped @ Goo~Goo Dolls @ City Hall during a Thunder Storm, they moved to the Broadway Market, MoM, DaD & I shopped there... Great Memories. Thank You, for all my Lovely gifts. I will treasure them. Warm Regards, Much Love ~ Cyndee Stelmach.

