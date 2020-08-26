McGAHA - Samuel P.
Of Buffalo, NY, August 23, 2020. Beloved son of Kurt D. and the late Regina A. (Ciapa) McGaha; grandson of Beverly Matthews; brother of Barbara J. Richter, Emmanuel F. Abreu and Elizabeth A. (Brian) Balus; uncle of Gabriel, Liam, Samantha, Minay and Chloe; also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends. The family will be present Friday, August 28, 2020, from 5-7 PM, for a Celebration of Life Gathering at the CASTIGLIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 873 Abbott Rd., South Buffalo, NY, 824-6435, where a Memorial Service will immediately follow at 7 PM. Please share your condolences at: www.castigliafuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Aug. 26, 2020.